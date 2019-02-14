Listen Live Sports

Sanabria lifts St. Francis (NY) past LIU-Brooklyn 83-76

February 14, 2019 9:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Glenn Sanabria scored 17 points as St. Francis (NY) defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 83-76 on Thursday night. Jalen Jordan and Chauncey Hawkins added 16 points each for the Terriers.

Rosel Hurley had 13 points for St. Francis (NY) (15-11, 7-6 Northeast Conference).

Ty Flowers had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Blackbirds (11-14, 5-8). Julian Batts added 18 points. Raiquan Clark had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Blackbirds on the season. St. Francis (NY) defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 79-70 on Jan. 21. St. Francis (NY) plays Central Connecticut at home on Saturday. Long Island-Brooklyn faces Sacred Heart at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

