Sanks hits late 3 to help Canisius beat Rider 81-80

February 8, 2019 10:11 pm
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jonathan Sanks banked in a 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds left to lift Canisius to an 81-80 victory over Rider on Friday night, ending the Broncs’ 17-game home win streak.

Rider’s Dimencio Vaughn missed two free throws with 20 seconds left. After Sanks’ go-ahead basket, Rider threw the ball away.

Sanks made 5 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points for the Golden Griffins (10-13, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Takal Molson also scored 17 points with a game-high eight rebounds. Scott Hitchon added 15 points and Malik Johnson 13 with eight assists.

Stevie Jordan led the Broncs (12-11, 7-4) with a season-high 22 points. Frederick Scott added 14 points, Vaughn 13 and Tyere Marshall 10.

The teams split their season series with Rider winning 82-73 on Jan. 11.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

