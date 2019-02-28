Listen Live Sports

Santa Ana scores 20 to lift Elon over James Madison 73-58

February 28, 2019 9:26 pm
 
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Steven Santa Ana had 20 points as Elon beat James Madison 73-58 on Thursday night.

Tyler Seibring had 18 points and five assists for Elon (10-20, 6-11 Colonial Athletic Conference). Sheldon Eberhardt added 15 points.

Darius Banks had 15 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (13-17, 6-11). Dwight Wilson added 12 points. Matt Lewis had 10 points, as did Stuckey Mosley.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Dukes on the season. Elon defeated James Madison 68-65 on Dec. 30. Elon finishes out the regular season against Towson on the road on Saturday. James Madison finishes out the regular season against William & Mary at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

