Santa Ana scores 31 to lead Elon over UNC Wilmington 84-77

February 21, 2019 9:44 pm
 
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Steven Santa Ana had a season-high 31 points as Elon beat UNC Wilmington 84-77 on Thursday night.

Santa Ana shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added seven rebounds.

Sheldon Eberhardt had 18 points for Elon (9-19, 5-10 Colonial Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Tyler Seibring added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Jeantal Cylla tied a season high with 24 points and had eight rebounds for the Seahawks (9-20, 5-11). Ty Gadsden added 17 points. Devontae Cacok had 10 points and 18 rebounds.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks for the season. Elon defeated UNC Wilmington 89-82 on Jan. 26. Elon plays College of Charleston at home on Saturday. UNC Wilmington faces William & Mary on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

