Santa Clara holds off 2nd half Pacific rally, 64-59

February 16, 2019 11:16 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tahj Eaddy hit three of four free throws in the final half minute and Santa Clara held off a furious second-half rally from Pacific for a 64-59 win in a West Coast Conference battle on Saturday night.

Pacific, which trailed at intermission by 20 points, 41-21, got within three points twice in the final 1:19, but could not get closer.

The Tigers hit 22 of 50 from the field (44 percent) and knocked down 5 of 16 from distance while collecting 12 assists on 22 made baskets.

Josip Vrankic put up 18 points to pace Santa Clara (14-13, 6-7). Gugleilmo Caruso added 15 points and Josh Martin pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Broncos shot 20 of 41 from the field and knocked down 11 of 24 from beyond the arc. They finished 13 of 19 from the free throw line.

Khy Kabellis scored 13 points and dished four assists to spark Pacific (13-14, 3-9).

