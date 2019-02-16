Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

February 16, 2019 7:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
SOUTH

Auburn-Montgomery 14, West Alabama 9

Berry 4, Belhaven 2

Blue Mountain 13, Williams Baptist 0

Brescia 2, Taylor 0

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Centre 8, Berea 2

Charleston (W.Va.) 13-1, Mars Hill 9-3

Columbus St. 11, Saint Leo 10, 10 innings

Covenant 7-8, Emory & Henry 1-5

Delta St. 11, Montevallo 1

Ecclesia 3, LSU Shreveport 2

Emmanuel (Ga.) 13, Belmont Abbey 6

Ferrum 4-8, Oneonta 0-2

Florida St. 16, Maine 3

Georgia 10, Dayton 7

Johnson 5, Asbury 3

La Verne 8, Centenary 0

Lynn 9, Lincoln Memorial 7

Madonna 4, Cumberland (Tenn.) 0

Martin Methodist 6, Northwestern Ohio 5

Montreat 11, WVU Tech 7

Newberry 11, Kentucky Wesleyan 3

North Greenville 10, Nova Southeastern 1

Northwood 9, Carson-Newman 4

Olivet Nazarene 7, Bethel (Tenn.) 0

Park 9, Loyola (NO) 4

Peace 6, Hampden-Sydney 4

St. Andrews at Piedmont International, 2, ppd.

S.C.-Upstate 4, Kansas 3

Southeastern (Fla.) 15, S.C.-Beaufort 1

The Citadel 5, Delaware State 0

Trinity Baptist 3, Edward Waters 1

Union (Ky.) 8, Cincinnati-Clermont 0

Virginia Commonwealth 8, Campbell 7

West Florida 10, Christian Brothers 0

Winthrop 17, Toledo 3

MIDWEST

Concordia (Mich.) 11, Goshen 1

Lindsey Wilson at St. Francis, Ill., ppd.

Miami (Ohio) 3, Saint Louis 2

Wayne St. (Mich.) 7, Hillsdale 5

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Fort Smith 6, Tarleton St. 0

Cent. Methodist 5, Bellevue 3

Harris-Stowe 6, Mid-Am Christian 4

Mary Hardin-Baylor 5, Schreiner 2

NW Oklahoma 13, S. Nazarene 2

St. Edward’s 1, Drury 0

S. Arkansas 9, Henderson St. 0

SW Christian 18, Missouri Valley 2

Texas Lutheran 7, Hardin-Simmons 4

Wayland Baptist 9, Peru St. 8

FAR WEST

CS San Marcos 18, CS East Bay 2

Mount Mercy 4-7, Benedictine Mesa 2-4

Saint Mary’s 14, Washington St. 8

UC Colorado Springs 5, Point Loma 2, 11 innings

UC Davis 11, N. Colorado 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.