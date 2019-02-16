Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTH

Auburn-Montgomery 14, West Alabama 9

Berry 4, Belhaven 2

Blue Mountain 13, Williams Baptist 0

Brescia 2, Taylor 0

Centre 8, Berea 2

Charleston (W.Va.) 13-1, Mars Hill 9-3

Columbus St. 11, Saint Leo 10, 10 innings

Covenant 7-8, Emory & Henry 1-5

Delta St. 11, Montevallo 1

Ecclesia 3, LSU Shreveport 2

Emmanuel (Ga.) 13, Belmont Abbey 6

Ferrum 4-8, Oneonta 0-2

Florida St. 16, Maine 3

Georgia 10, Dayton 7

Johnson 5, Asbury 3

La Verne 8, Centenary 0

Lynn 9, Lincoln Memorial 7

Madonna 4, Cumberland (Tenn.) 0

Martin Methodist 6, Northwestern Ohio 5

Montreat 11, WVU Tech 7

Newberry 11, Kentucky Wesleyan 3

North Greenville 10, Nova Southeastern 1

Northwood 9, Carson-Newman 4

Olivet Nazarene 7, Bethel (Tenn.) 0

Park 9, Loyola (NO) 4

Peace 6, Hampden-Sydney 4

St. Andrews at Piedmont International, 2, ppd.

S.C.-Upstate 4, Kansas 3

Southeastern (Fla.) 15, S.C.-Beaufort 1

The Citadel 5, Delaware State 0

Trinity Baptist 3, Edward Waters 1

Union (Ky.) 8, Cincinnati-Clermont 0

Virginia Commonwealth 8, Campbell 7

West Florida 10, Christian Brothers 0

Winthrop 17, Toledo 3

MIDWEST

Concordia (Mich.) 11, Goshen 1

Lindsey Wilson at St. Francis, Ill., ppd.

Miami (Ohio) 3, Saint Louis 2

Wayne St. (Mich.) 7, Hillsdale 5

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Fort Smith 6, Tarleton St. 0

Cent. Methodist 5, Bellevue 3

Harris-Stowe 6, Mid-Am Christian 4

Mary Hardin-Baylor 5, Schreiner 2

NW Oklahoma 13, S. Nazarene 2

St. Edward’s 1, Drury 0

S. Arkansas 9, Henderson St. 0

SW Christian 18, Missouri Valley 2

Texas Lutheran 7, Hardin-Simmons 4

Wayland Baptist 9, Peru St. 8

FAR WEST

CS San Marcos 18, CS East Bay 2

Mount Mercy 4-7, Benedictine Mesa 2-4

Saint Mary’s 14, Washington St. 8

UC Colorado Springs 5, Point Loma 2, 11 innings

UC Davis 11, N. Colorado 2

