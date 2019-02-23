Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Bloomsburg 7, Sciences (Pa.) 2

Elizabethtown 3, Arcadia 1

Mount St. Mary’s 8, Lehigh 6

Penn St.-Brandywine 56, Cobleskill 4

St. Rose 4, East Stroudsburg 3

SUNY Maritime 6, S. Vermont 5

Stockton 22, Centenary (N.J.) 4

SOUTH

Ave Maria 6, Webber International 5

Barry 8, Florida Southern 0

Belmont Abbey at Erskine, ccd.

Bethel (Ind.) at Union (Ky.), 2, ppd.

Campbellsville at Bryan, 2, ccd.

Canisius at Charlotte, 2, ppd.

Cornerstone at Martin Methodist, 2, ccd.

Delaware St. at N.C. Central, ppd.

Fordham 8, North Florida 5

Marian at Toccoa Falls, 2, ccd.

Miami-Hamilton at Johnson, ppd.

North Greenville 9, Barton 0

Northwestern Ohio at Alice Lloyd, 2, ccd.

Ohio Christian at Truett-McConnell, 2, ccd.

Palm Beach Atlantic 7, Eckerd 6

St. Francis (Ind.) at Lindsey Wilson, 2, ppd.

Saint Joseph’s at High Point, ccd.

St. Thomas (Fla.) 5, Keiser 0

Siena Heights at Midway, 2, ccd.

South Alabama 8, Tennessee Tech 1

Spalding 6, Case Western 5

Spring Arbor at Brescia, ppd.

Stillman at Lane, 2, ppd.

Warner 6, Edward Waters 3

Washington & Lee 4, Emory 3

MIDWEST

Brockport 3, Baldwin-Wallace 1, 10 innings

Concordia (Mich.) 4, Saint Francis (Ind.) 2

Kansas 19, Texas Southern 13

Lawrence Tech 3-3, Robert Morris-Chicago 1-1

Madonna at St. Francis (Ill.), ccd.

Northwestern (Iowa) at Missouri Valley, ccd.

St. Xavier at Lourdes, 2, ccd.

Southwestern (Kan.) at Sterling, 2, ppd.

William Penn vs. Jamestown, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Colorado Mines 7, St. Edward’s 1

Texas 13, Purdue 6

Texas-Rio Grande Valley 8, N. Dakota St. 3

UTSA 1, Dartmouth 0

Wiley at Wayland Baptist, 2, ccd.

FAR WEST

Washington 3, N. Colorado 2

