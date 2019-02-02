Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

February 2, 2019 10:51 pm
 
EAST

American International 6, Niagara 3

Arizona St. 4, RIT 2

Bentley 4, Air Force 0

Clarkson 3, Princeton 1

Cornell 1, RPI 1, OT

Holy Cross 5, Army 4

Maine 5, New Hampshire 3

Mercyhurst 1, Canisius 1, OT

Quinnipiac 7, St. Lawrence 2

Sacred Heart 3, Robert Morris 1

Union (NY) 6, Colgate 0

Vermont 1, Providence 1, OT

Yale 4, Brown 3

MIDWEST

Adrian 3, Aurora 1

Lake Superior St. 4, Ferris St. 2

Minnesota 4, Michigan 3

Minnesota St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 0

N. Michigan 3, Bowling Green 2

Ohio St. 2, Notre Dame 0

Omaha 6, W. Michigan 3

St. Cloud St. 5, Miami 1

Wisconsin 2, Michigan St. 2, OT

WEST

Minn.-Duluth 5, Colorado College 0

