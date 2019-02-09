Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Sacred Heart 6, Niagara 3
Bentley 6, Canisius 4
UConn 5, Merrimack 0
N. Michigan 6, Ala.-Huntsville 3
Minnesota St. 3, Michigan Tech 2, OT
