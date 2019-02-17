Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Army 4, Mercyhurst 3, OT

Boston U. 2, UConn 0

Clarkson 5, Harvard 3

Colgate 3, Brown 3, OT

Dartmouth 2, St. Lawrence 2, OT

Holy Cross 2, Robert Morris 0

Maine 4, Merrimack 2

Northeastern 2, Vermont 1

Providence 1, UMass-Lowell 0

Quinnipiac 2, RPI 1

Sacred Heart 4, RIT 3, OT

UMass 4, Boston College 2

Union (NY) 3, Princeton 2

Yale 5, Cornell 2

MIDWEST

Alaska 3, Bowling Green 3, OT

Denver 1, Minn.-Duluth 0

Lake Superior St. 3, Michigan Tech 1

Minnesota 4, Ohio St. 3

Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin 2

Penn St. 5, Michigan St. 3

W. Michigan 4, North Dakota 2

Bemidji St. 3, N. Michigan 0

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 4, American International 1

Canisius 3, Air Force 0

Alaska Anchorage 2, Ferris St. 1, 2OT

