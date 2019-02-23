Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Brown 2, Dartmouth 0

Providence 3, UMass 2

Boston U. 2, Vermont 1

MIDWEST

Minnesota 2, Notre Dame 1

Ohio St. 3, Michigan 3, OT

FAR WEST

Colorado College 8, W. Michigan 2

