Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

February 23, 2019 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Canisius 3, Niagara 3, OT

Air Force 4, Mercyhurst 2

Bentley 1, Holy Cross 1, OT

Robert Morris 2, RIT 2, OT

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sacred Heart 3, Army 3, OT

Wisconsin 7, Penn St. 3

Cornell 3, Union 1

Harvard 3, Yale 0

Colgate 2, RPI 1

Princeton 5, St. Lawrence 3

Brown 2, Dartmouth 0

Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 3

Providence 3, UMass 2

UMass Lowell 3, Merrimack 3, OT

Northeastern 6, New Hampshire 0

Boston U. 2, Vermont 1

Maine 2, Boston College 1, OT

MIDWEST

Minnesota 2, Notre Dame 1

Ohio St. 3, Michigan 3, OT

St. Cloud St. 5, Omaha 0

Minn.-Duluth 3, North Dakota 2

Ferris St. 5, Ala.-Huntsville 2

Michigan Tech 3, Alaska Anchorage 1

N. Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 3

Bowling Green 3, Bemidji St. 2, OT

FAR WEST

Colorado College 8, W. Michigan 2

Denver 5, Miami 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.