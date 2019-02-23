Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Canisius 3, Niagara 3, OT

Air Force 4, Mercyhurst 2

Bentley 1, Holy Cross 1, OT

Robert Morris 2, RIT 2, OT

Sacred Heart 3, Army 3, OT

Wisconsin 7, Penn St. 3

Cornell 3, Union 1

Harvard 3, Yale 0

Colgate 2, RPI 1

Princeton 5, St. Lawrence 3

Brown 2, Dartmouth 0

Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 3

Providence 3, UMass 2

UMass Lowell 3, Merrimack 3, OT

Northeastern 6, New Hampshire 0

Boston U. 2, Vermont 1

Maine 2, Boston College 1, OT

MIDWEST

Minnesota 2, Notre Dame 1

Ohio St. 3, Michigan 3, OT

St. Cloud St. 5, Omaha 0

Minn.-Duluth 3, North Dakota 2

Ferris St. 5, Ala.-Huntsville 2

Michigan Tech 3, Alaska Anchorage 1

N. Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 3

Bowling Green 3, Bemidji St. 2, OT

FAR WEST

Colorado College 8, W. Michigan 2

Denver 5, Miami 2

