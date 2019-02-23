Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Major League Linescore

February 23, 2019 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 000 100 002—3 3 2
Philadelphia 000 000 011—2 8 1

Brault, Holmes (3), Slegers (4), Feliz (6), Maurer (7), Hartlieb (8), and Stallings; De Los Santos, Dominguez (3), Alvarez (4), Morgan (5), Medina (6), Rios (7), Gilbert (8), Leftwich (9), and Realmuto, Grullon. W_Hartlieb 1-0. L_Leftwich 0-1. HRs_Martin; McBride.

___

Detroit 004 000 000—4 11 1
Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 0

Moore, Hardy (3), Coleman (4), Garrett (5), Reininger (6), Baez (8), Carlton (9), and Greiner, Wilson; Borucki, Pannone (3), Fisk (3), Gaviglio (4), Luciano (6), Mayza (7), Waguespack (8), McClelland (9), and Jansen, McGuire. W_Moore 1-0. L_Pannone 0-1. HRs_Goodrum.

___

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.