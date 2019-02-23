Saturday’s Major League Linescore

New York Yankees 120 000 020—5 13 2 Boston 015 000 02x—8 13 0

Cortes, Hutchison (3), Coulombe (4), Coshow (6), Brothers (7), Harvey (8), Diehl (8), and Higashioka, Deglan; Smith, Kelley (2), Walden (3), Lakins (5), Ramirez (7), Hart (8), Lau (8), Ellington (9), and Leon. W_Walden 1-0. L_Cortes 0-1. HRs_Torres, McBroom; Chavis.

___

Minnesota (ss) 010 000 100—2 11 2 Baltimore 303 000 10x—7 8 1

De Jong, Duffey (2), Moya (3), Morin (4), Nicolino (5), Guilmet (6), Reed (7), Harper (8), and Telis, Sawyer; Ramirez, Wright Jr. (3), Fry (5), Phillips (6), Schultz (7), Rogers (8), Pop (9), and Sisco, Susac, Brockmeyer. W_Ramirez 1-0. L_De Jong 0-1. HRs_Sisco, Diaz.

___

Pittsburgh 000 100 002—3 3 2 Philadelphia 000 000 011—2 8 1

Brault, Holmes (3), Slegers (4), Feliz (6), Maurer (7), Hartlieb (8), and Stallings; De Los Santos, Dominguez (3), Alvarez (4), Morgan (5), Medina (6), Rios (7), Gilbert (8), Leftwich (9), and Realmuto, Grullon. W_Hartlieb 1-0. L_Leftwich 0-1. HRs_Martin; McBride.

___

St. Louis 000 155 000—11 20 0 Miami 001 000 000—1 3 1

Mikolas, Flaherty (3), Layne (4), Beck (5), Cervenka (6), Helsley (7), Meisinger (9), and Knizner, Hudson; Alcantara, Conley (3), Brice (4), Alvarez (5), Moran (5), Graves (6), Anderson (6), Meyer (8), and Alfaro, Othman. W_Layne 1-0. L_Alvarez 0-1. HRs_Schrock, Urias.

___

Detroit 004 000 000—4 11 1 Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 0

Moore, Hardy (3), Coleman (4), Garrett (5), Reininger (6), Baez (8), Carlton (9), and Greiner, Wilson; Borucki, Pannone (3), Fisk (3), Gaviglio (4), Luciano (6), Mayza (7), Waguespack (8), McClelland (9), and Jansen, McGuire. W_Moore 1-0. L_Pannone 0-1. HRs_Goodrum.

___

Atlanta 020 000 010—3 8 1 New York Mets 021 001 00x—4 5 1

Toussaint, Allard (3), Parsons (5), Webb (6), Burrows (7), Sobotka (8), and Jackson, Contreras; Lockett, Burnett (2), Santiago (3), Dowdy (4), Flexen (5), Gagnon (6), Kay (7), Villines (8), Hanhold (9), and Mesoraco, Nido, Sanchez. W_Santiago 1-0. L_Toussaint 0-1. HRs_Lien; Liriano, Alonso.

___

Milwaukee 020 001 010—4 10 1 Chicago Cubs 202 200 20x—8 10 0

Anderson, Davies (2), Wahl (3), Petricka (4), Houser (5), Guerra (6), Wilkerson (7), Archer (8), and Pina, Henry; Tseng, Zagurski (3), Wick (4), Carasiti (5), Ramirez (6), Baldonado (7), Brooks (8), De La Cruz (9), and Davis, Arcia. W_Zagurski 1-0. L_Wahl 0-1. HRs_Ray; Bryant.

___

