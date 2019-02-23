Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|New York Yankees
Cortes, Hutchison (3), Coulombe (4), Coshow (6), Brothers (7), Harvey (8), Diehl (8), and Higashioka, Deglan; Smith, Kelley (2), Walden (3), Lakins (5), Ramirez (7), Hart (8), Lau (8), Ellington (9), and Leon. W_Walden 1-0. L_Cortes 0-1. HRs_Torres, McBroom; Chavis.
De Jong, Duffey (2), Moya (3), Morin (4), Nicolino (5), Guilmet (6), Reed (7), Harper (8), and Telis, Sawyer; Ramirez, Wright Jr. (3), Fry (5), Phillips (6), Schultz (7), Rogers (8), Pop (9), and Sisco, Susac, Brockmeyer. W_Ramirez 1-0. L_De Jong 0-1. HRs_Sisco, Diaz.
Brault, Holmes (3), Slegers (4), Feliz (6), Maurer (7), Hartlieb (8), and Stallings; De Los Santos, Dominguez (3), Alvarez (4), Morgan (5), Medina (6), Rios (7), Gilbert (8), Leftwich (9), and Realmuto, Grullon. W_Hartlieb 1-0. L_Leftwich 0-1. HRs_Martin; McBride.
Mikolas, Flaherty (3), Layne (4), Beck (5), Cervenka (6), Helsley (7), Meisinger (9), and Knizner, Hudson; Alcantara, Conley (3), Brice (4), Alvarez (5), Moran (5), Graves (6), Anderson (6), Meyer (8), and Alfaro, Othman. W_Layne 1-0. L_Alvarez 0-1. HRs_Schrock, Urias.
Moore, Hardy (3), Coleman (4), Garrett (5), Reininger (6), Baez (8), Carlton (9), and Greiner, Wilson; Borucki, Pannone (3), Fisk (3), Gaviglio (4), Luciano (6), Mayza (7), Waguespack (8), McClelland (9), and Jansen, McGuire. W_Moore 1-0. L_Pannone 0-1. HRs_Goodrum.
Toussaint, Allard (3), Parsons (5), Webb (6), Burrows (7), Sobotka (8), and Jackson, Contreras; Lockett, Burnett (2), Santiago (3), Dowdy (4), Flexen (5), Gagnon (6), Kay (7), Villines (8), Hanhold (9), and Mesoraco, Nido, Sanchez. W_Santiago 1-0. L_Toussaint 0-1. HRs_Lien; Liriano, Alonso.
Jurado, Sampson (3), Farrell (4), Hernandez (5), Tonkin (5), Espinal (7), Bird (8), and Mathis, Trevino, Bandy; Sparkman, Lively (3), Hill (4), Newberry (6), Kalish (7), Staumont (9), and Gallagher. W_Sparkman 1-0. L_Jurado 0-1.
Anderson, Davies (2), Wahl (3), Petricka (4), Houser (5), Guerra (6), Wilkerson (7), Archer (8), and Pina, Henry; Tseng, Zagurski (3), Wick (4), Carasiti (5), Ramirez (6), Baldonado (7), Brooks (8), De La Cruz (9), and Davis, Arcia. W_Zagurski 1-0. L_Wahl 0-1. HRs_Ray; Bryant.
Hill, Garcia (2), Quackenbush (3), Schultz (4), Smoker (5), Corcino (6), Allie (7), Sborz (8), Spitzbarth (9), Holmes (9), and Barnes, Smith; Roach, Fulmer (1), Ruiz (3), Stephens (4), Burr (6), Vieira (8), and Castillo, Collins. W_Hill 1-0. L_Roach 0-1. HRs_Pederson; Peterson.
Guerrero, Delgado (3), Marshall (5), Turner (6), Thompson (8), and Zavala, Gonzalez; Bassitt, Rodney (2), Treinen (3), Petit (4), Trivino (5), Bridwell (6), Triggs (7), Anderson (8), Romero (9), and Hundley, Phegley. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Thompson 0-1. HRs_Piscotty.
Bettis, Hoffman (3), Gonzalez (5), Johnson (7), Almonte (8), Lawrence (9), and Wolters, Murphy, Rabago; Green, Rzepczynski (3), Sherfy (4), Krehbiel (5), Atkinson (6), Payamps (7), Nittoli (8), Crichton (9), and Avila, Joseph. W_Johnson 1-0. L_Payamps 0-1. HRs_Welker, Hilliard; Souza Jr..
Stratton, Blach (2), Okert (4), Law (5), Bergen (6), Venditte (7), Lovegrove (8), Franco (8), and Garcia, Rupp, Marte; Peters, Jewell (3), Rhoades (4), Jerez (5), Mahle (6), Ramsey (8), Kaelin (8), and Lucroy, Kruger, Leon. W_Peters 1-0. L_Stratton 0-1. HRs_Ward.
Mitchell, Keel (3), Yardley (4), Radke (6), Bednar (7), Rodriguez Jr. (8), Enns (9), and Mejia, Torrens; Hernandez, Garton (2), Gearrin (3), Strickland (4), Elias (5), Brennan (7), Bautista (8), Festa (9), and Narvaez, Nola. W_Yardley 1-0. L_Elias 0-1. HRs_Long.
