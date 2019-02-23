Saturday’s Major League Linescore

New York Yankees 120 000 020—5 13 2 Boston 015 000 02x—8 13 0

Cortes, Hutchison (3), Coulombe (4), Coshow (6), Brothers (7), Harvey (8), Diehl (8), and Higashioka, Deglan; Smith, Kelley (2), Walden (3), Lakins (5), Ramirez (7), Hart (8), Lau (8), Ellington (9), and Leon. W_Walden 1-0. L_Cortes 0-1. HRs_Torres, McBroom; Chavis.

Minnesota (ss) 010 000 100—2 11 2 Baltimore 303 000 10x—7 8 1

De Jong, Duffey (2), Moya (3), Morin (4), Nicolino (5), Guilmet (6), Reed (7), Harper (8), and Telis, Sawyer; Ramirez, Wright Jr. (3), Fry (5), Phillips (6), Schultz (7), Rogers (8), Pop (9), and Sisco, Susac, Brockmeyer. W_Ramirez 1-0. L_De Jong 0-1. HRs_Sisco, Diaz.

Pittsburgh 000 100 002—3 3 2 Philadelphia 000 000 011—2 8 1

Brault, Holmes (3), Slegers (4), Feliz (6), Maurer (7), Hartlieb (8), and Stallings; De Los Santos, Dominguez (3), Alvarez (4), Morgan (5), Medina (6), Rios (7), Gilbert (8), Leftwich (9), and Realmuto, Grullon. W_Hartlieb 1-0. L_Leftwich 0-1. HRs_Martin; McBride.

St. Louis 000 155 000—11 20 0 Miami 001 000 000—1 3 1

Mikolas, Flaherty (3), Layne (4), Beck (5), Cervenka (6), Helsley (7), Meisinger (9), and Knizner, Hudson; Alcantara, Conley (3), Brice (4), Alvarez (5), Moran (5), Graves (6), Anderson (6), Meyer (8), and Alfaro, Othman. W_Layne 1-0. L_Alvarez 0-1. HRs_Schrock, Urias.

Detroit 004 000 000—4 11 1 Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 0

Moore, Hardy (3), Coleman (4), Garrett (5), Reininger (6), Baez (8), Carlton (9), and Greiner, Wilson; Borucki, Pannone (3), Fisk (3), Gaviglio (4), Luciano (6), Mayza (7), Waguespack (8), McClelland (9), and Jansen, McGuire. W_Moore 1-0. L_Pannone 0-1. HRs_Goodrum.

Atlanta 020 000 010—3 8 1 New York Mets 021 001 00x—4 5 1

Toussaint, Allard (3), Parsons (5), Webb (6), Burrows (7), Sobotka (8), and Jackson, Contreras; Lockett, Burnett (2), Santiago (3), Dowdy (4), Flexen (5), Gagnon (6), Kay (7), Villines (8), Hanhold (9), and Mesoraco, Nido, Sanchez. W_Santiago 1-0. L_Toussaint 0-1. HRs_Lien; Liriano, Alonso.

Texas 010 000 000—1 4 0 Kansas City 201 140 01x—9 12 1

Jurado, Sampson (3), Farrell (4), Hernandez (5), Tonkin (5), Espinal (7), Bird (8), and Mathis, Trevino, Bandy; Sparkman, Lively (3), Hill (4), Newberry (6), Kalish (7), Staumont (9), and Gallagher. W_Sparkman 1-0. L_Jurado 0-1.

Milwaukee 020 001 010—4 10 1 Chicago Cubs 202 200 20x—8 10 0

Anderson, Davies (2), Wahl (3), Petricka (4), Houser (5), Guerra (6), Wilkerson (7), Archer (8), and Pina, Henry; Tseng, Zagurski (3), Wick (4), Carasiti (5), Ramirez (6), Baldonado (7), Brooks (8), De La Cruz (9), and Davis, Arcia. W_Zagurski 1-0. L_Wahl 0-1. HRs_Ray; Bryant.

Los Angeles Dodgers 420 100 000—7 10 2 Chicago White Sox (ss) 001 021 002—6 9 0

Hill, Garcia (2), Quackenbush (3), Schultz (4), Smoker (5), Corcino (6), Allie (7), Sborz (8), Spitzbarth (9), Holmes (9), and Barnes, Smith; Roach, Fulmer (1), Ruiz (3), Stephens (4), Burr (6), Vieira (8), and Castillo, Collins. W_Hill 1-0. L_Roach 0-1. HRs_Pederson; Peterson.

Chicago White Sox (ss) 110 201 000—5 12 0 Oakland 100 112 01x—6 9 1

Guerrero, Delgado (3), Marshall (5), Turner (6), Thompson (8), and Zavala, Gonzalez; Bassitt, Rodney (2), Treinen (3), Petit (4), Trivino (5), Bridwell (6), Triggs (7), Anderson (8), Romero (9), and Hundley, Phegley. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Thompson 0-1. HRs_Piscotty.

Colorado 000 210 022—7 10 0 Arizona 300 000 000—3 7 1

Bettis, Hoffman (3), Gonzalez (5), Johnson (7), Almonte (8), Lawrence (9), and Wolters, Murphy, Rabago; Green, Rzepczynski (3), Sherfy (4), Krehbiel (5), Atkinson (6), Payamps (7), Nittoli (8), Crichton (9), and Avila, Joseph. W_Johnson 1-0. L_Payamps 0-1. HRs_Welker, Hilliard; Souza Jr..

San Francisco 000 000 021—3 5 1 Los Angeles Angels 200 500 03x—10 10 0

Stratton, Blach (2), Okert (4), Law (5), Bergen (6), Venditte (7), Lovegrove (8), Franco (8), and Garcia, Rupp, Marte; Peters, Jewell (3), Rhoades (4), Jerez (5), Mahle (6), Ramsey (8), Kaelin (8), and Lucroy, Kruger, Leon. W_Peters 1-0. L_Stratton 0-1. HRs_Ward.

San Diego 040 011 000—6 9 1 Seattle 100 300 000—4 8 2

Mitchell, Keel (3), Yardley (4), Radke (6), Bednar (7), Rodriguez Jr. (8), Enns (9), and Mejia, Torrens; Hernandez, Garton (2), Gearrin (3), Strickland (4), Elias (5), Brennan (7), Bautista (8), Festa (9), and Narvaez, Nola. W_Yardley 1-0. L_Elias 0-1. HRs_Long.

Tampa Bay 120 001 010—5 8 3 Minnesota 403 030 00x—10 11 0

Yarbrough, Faria (1), Beeks (3), Pagan (4), Castillo (5), Franco (6), Kolarek (7), Cloyd (8), and Ciuffo, Bemboom; Stewart, Thorpe (2), Magill (3), Romero (4), Hildenberger (5), Mejia (6), Vasquez (7), Ames (8), Baxendale (9), and Astudillo, Navarreto. W_Stewart 1-0. L_Yarbrough 0-1. HRs_Buxton.

