Saturday’s Scores

February 2, 2019 11:25 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 71, Centennial 56

Bishop McNamara 66, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 64

Clear Spring 78, Allegany 57

Dematha 85, Bishop Ireton, Va. 71

Georgetown Prep 66, Episcopal, Va. 53

Gerstell Academy 76, St. Mary’s 58

Gonzaga College, D.C. 94, St. Mary’s Ryken 65

Oakland Mills 94, Hammond 76

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 89, Landon 77

Wasatch Academy, Utah 83, Bishop Walsh 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton, Va. 65, Elizabeth Seton 54

Bishop McNamara 80, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 48

Centennial 47, Atholton 44

Frankfort, W.Va. 77, Northern Garrett 28

Good Counsel 54, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27

Keyser, W.Va. 57, Oakland Southern 56, OT

New Hope Academy 57, Caravel Academy, Del. 41

Roland Park Country 64, Pallotti 53

Rosedale Baptist School 51, Granite Baptist Church School 39

St. Maria Goretti 62, Urbana 37

St. Mary’s Ryken 66, Holy Cross 40

Tri-State vs. DMV=

Western 63, Nazareth, N.Y. 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

