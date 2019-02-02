Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 71, Centennial 56
Bishop McNamara 66, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 64
Clear Spring 78, Allegany 57
Dematha 85, Bishop Ireton, Va. 71
Georgetown Prep 66, Episcopal, Va. 53
Gerstell Academy 76, St. Mary’s 58
Gonzaga College, D.C. 94, St. Mary’s Ryken 65
Oakland Mills 94, Hammond 76
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 89, Landon 77
Wasatch Academy, Utah 83, Bishop Walsh 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton, Va. 65, Elizabeth Seton 54
Bishop McNamara 80, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 48
Centennial 47, Atholton 44
Frankfort, W.Va. 77, Northern Garrett 28
Good Counsel 54, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27
Keyser, W.Va. 57, Oakland Southern 56, OT
New Hope Academy 57, Caravel Academy, Del. 41
Roland Park Country 64, Pallotti 53
Rosedale Baptist School 51, Granite Baptist Church School 39
St. Maria Goretti 62, Urbana 37
St. Mary’s Ryken 66, Holy Cross 40
Tri-State vs. DMV=
Western 63, Nazareth, N.Y. 59
