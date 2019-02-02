Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benedictine 70, Freedom (Woodbridge) 62
Bishop McNamara, Md. 66, Bishop O’Connell 64
Cape Henry Collegiate 68, Flint Hill 64
Carlisle 77, Covenant School 69
Caroline 78, Armstrong 52
Carroll County 47, Galax 26
Cosby 42, Franklin County 38
Dematha, Md. 85, Bishop Ireton 71
Dinwiddie 82, King George 65
Freedom (South Riding) 66, Broad Run 54
Gar-Field 60, Colgan 41
Georgetown Prep, Md. 66, Episcopal 53
Graham 61, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 52
Handley 65, Fauquier 44
Hargrave Military 71, Highland-Warrenton 65
Huguenot 82, Louisa 71
James Madison 61, Westfield 44
Kellam 61, Booker T. Washington 48
Lake Braddock 81, Fairfax 54
Montverde Academy, Fla. 76, Oak Hill Academy 51
North Cross 56, William Fleming 48
Parry McCluer 55, Craig County 33
Paul VI 81, Trenton Catholic, N.J. 77
Phelps, Ky. 50, Twin Valley 43
Potomac Falls 59, Bishop Sullivan 58
Pulaski County 53, William Byrd 46
R.E. Lee-Staunton 74, Page County 56
Radford 59, Northside 56
Riverside 61, Dominion 33
Salem 65, Glenvar 61
South Lakes 53, Yorktown 39
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 89, Landon, Md. 77
Tennessee, Tenn. 99, Virginia High 44
Varina 76, James Monroe 43
Virginia Academy 93, Shenandoah Valley Academy 32
Washington-Lee 58, McLean 55
Western Branch 81, Wakefield 57
Woodstock Central 60, Strasburg 44
Coaches for the Cure=
Blue Ridge 70, Steward School 42
Highland Springs 57, St. Christopher’s 53
Hopewell 57, Trinity Episcopal 54
Life Christian 72, Maury 67
Lloyd Bird 57, John Marshall 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 65, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 54
Bishop McNamara, Md. 80, Bishop O’Connell 48
Colgan 53, Gar-Field 21
Deep Creek 46, Woodrow Wilson 42
Galax 42, Salem-Va. Beach 40
Grafton 45, Tabb 31
Highland Springs 63, Norcom 29
Indian River 45, Norfolk Collegiate 15
Jamestown 45, Lafayette 39
Kellam 71, Booker T. Washington 39
Lord Botetourt 57, Parry McCluer 43
Millbrook 52, Liberty-Bedford 22
Mills Godwin 37, Varina 29
Narrows 58, Highland-Monterey 25
Page County 59, R.E. Lee-Staunton 52
Phelps, Ky. 58, Twin Valley 27
Richmond Christian 40, Banner Christian 37
Shenandoah Valley Academy 84, Virginia Academy 46
Smithfield 48, New Kent 34
South Lakes 47, Yorktown 38
St. Gertrude 70, Norfolk Academy 34
Trinity Episcopal 69, Atlantic Shores Christian 31
Virginia High 53, Tennessee, Tenn. 39
L.C. Bird Girls Varsity Invitational=
Cosby 65, Lloyd Bird 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.