Saturday’s Scores

February 16, 2019 10:58 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 65, Carmel 59

Benedictine 52, Christchurch 37

Flint Hill 67, Potomac School 60

Frederick Force, Md. 54, Loudoun County Home School 53

Graham 58, Richlands 29

North Cross 42, Eastern Mennonite 30

Riverside 61, Loudoun County 58

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 73, Episcopal 67

Timberlake Christian 77, Roanoke Valley Christian 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sidwell Friends, D.C. vs. Norfolk Collegiate, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Graham 56, Marion 51

Roanoke Valley Christian 63, Faith Christian-Roanoke 24

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 68, Episcopal 45

Virginia High 54, Lebanon 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

