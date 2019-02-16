Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 65, Carmel 59
Benedictine 52, Christchurch 37
Flint Hill 67, Potomac School 60
Frederick Force, Md. 54, Loudoun County Home School 53
Graham 58, Richlands 29
North Cross 42, Eastern Mennonite 30
Riverside 61, Loudoun County 58
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 73, Episcopal 67
Timberlake Christian 77, Roanoke Valley Christian 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sidwell Friends, D.C. vs. Norfolk Collegiate, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Graham 56, Marion 51
Roanoke Valley Christian 63, Faith Christian-Roanoke 24
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 68, Episcopal 45
Virginia High 54, Lebanon 31
