Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington Baptist 46, Granite Baptist Church School 38
Dundalk 75, Towson 49
Frederick Force 54, Loudoun County Home School, Va. 53
Glenelg 63, Westminster 60
Owings Mills 58, Parkville 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clear Spring 46, Fort Hill 39
Riverdale Baptist 69, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 47
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 68, Episcopal, Va. 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.