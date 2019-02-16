Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington Baptist 46, Granite Baptist Church School 38

Dundalk 75, Towson 49

Frederick Force 54, Loudoun County Home School, Va. 53

Glenelg 63, Westminster 60

Owings Mills 58, Parkville 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clear Spring 46, Fort Hill 39

Riverdale Baptist 69, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 47

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 68, Episcopal, Va. 45

