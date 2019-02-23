Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avalon 76, Loudoun County Home School, Va. 69

Dematha 81, Good Counsel 42

Gonzaga College, D.C. 84, Bishop McNamara 41

Advertisement

Old Mill 66, Broadneck 59

St. Maria Goretti 82, Middleburg Academy, Va. 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MIAC=

Championship=

Maryland School for the Deaf 57, Perry Hall Christian 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.