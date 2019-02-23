Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avalon 76, Loudoun County Home School, Va. 69
Dematha 81, Good Counsel 42
Gonzaga College, D.C. 84, Bishop McNamara 41
Old Mill 66, Broadneck 59
St. Maria Goretti 82, Middleburg Academy, Va. 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MIAC=
Championship=
Maryland School for the Deaf 57, Perry Hall Christian 42
