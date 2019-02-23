Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avalon, Md. 76, Loudoun County Home School 69
Oak Hill Academy 87, Bull Prep, N.C. 57
Paul VI 66, Bishop Ireton 55
Prep League=
Championship=
Trinity Episcopal 66, St. Annes-Belfield 61
TCIS=
Championship=
Bishop Sullivan 56, Norfolk Academy 49
VACA=
Championship=
Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Timberlake Christian 42
Third Place=
Regents 52, Faith Christian 51
VHSL Class 6=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Lake Braddock 88, T.C. Williams 80
WCAC=
Quarterfinal=
St. John’s, D.C. 64, Bishop O’Connell 50
VHSL Class 5=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Green Run 66, Nansemond River 63
Maury 52, Norview 51
Region D=
Championship=
Halifax County 76, Potomac School 64
VHSL Class 3=
Region D=
Semifinal=
Cave Spring 66, Hidden Valley 44
Northside 101, Magna Vista 55
VHSL Class 2=
Region C=
Championship=
Radford 48, Martinsville 34
Region D=
Championship=
Gate City 70, Graham 52
VHSL Class 1=
Region C=
Championship=
Auburn 52, George Wythe-Wytheville 42
Region D=
Championship=
J.I. Burton 63, Eastside 62
WCAC=
Quarterfinal=
St. John’s, D.C. 64, Bishop O’Connell 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
BRC=
Championship=
Miller School 59, Carlisle 26
DAC=
Championship=
Highland-Warrenton 77, Seton School 39
TCIS=
Championship=
Steward School 61, Bishop Sullivan 36
VACA=
Championship=
Faith Christian-Roanoke 41, Stuart Hall 39
Third Place=
Timberlake Christian 48, Roanoke Valley Christian 37
VHSL Class 5=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Hampton 56, Kempsville 47
Princess Anne 70, Norview 34
VHSL Class 6=
Region C=
Semifinal=
T.C. Williams 58, W.T. Woodson 33
Woodbridge 50, West Springfield 42
VHSL Class 3=
Region D=
Semifinal=
Magna Vista 56, Christiansburg 52
VHSL Class 2=
Region B=
Championship=
Strasburg 50, Page County 45
Region C=
Semifinal=
Floyd County 48, Gretna 47
Region D=
Championship=
Central Wise 49, Ridgeview 46
VHSL Class 1=
Region A=
Championship=
Surry County 58, West Point 19
Region B=
Championship=
Riverheads 52, Altavista 33
Region C=
Championship=
Parry McCluer 59, Galax 46
Region D=
Championship=
Honaker 51, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
