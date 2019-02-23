Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avalon, Md. 76, Loudoun County Home School 69

Oak Hill Academy 87, Bull Prep, N.C. 57

Paul VI 66, Bishop Ireton 55

Prep League=

Championship=

Trinity Episcopal 66, St. Annes-Belfield 61

TCIS=

Championship=

Bishop Sullivan 56, Norfolk Academy 49

VACA=

Championship=

Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Timberlake Christian 42

Third Place=

Regents 52, Faith Christian 51

VHSL Class 6=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Lake Braddock 88, T.C. Williams 80

WCAC=

Quarterfinal=

St. John’s, D.C. 64, Bishop O’Connell 50

VHSL Class 5=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Green Run 66, Nansemond River 63

Maury 52, Norview 51

Region D=

Championship=

Halifax County 76, Potomac School 64

VHSL Class 3=

Region D=

Semifinal=

Cave Spring 66, Hidden Valley 44

Northside 101, Magna Vista 55

VHSL Class 2=

Region C=

Championship=

Radford 48, Martinsville 34

Region D=

Championship=

Gate City 70, Graham 52

VHSL Class 1=

Region C=

Championship=

Auburn 52, George Wythe-Wytheville 42

Region D=

Championship=

J.I. Burton 63, Eastside 62

WCAC=

Quarterfinal=

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

BRC=

Championship=

Miller School 59, Carlisle 26

DAC=

Championship=

Highland-Warrenton 77, Seton School 39

TCIS=

Championship=

Steward School 61, Bishop Sullivan 36

VACA=

Championship=

Faith Christian-Roanoke 41, Stuart Hall 39

Third Place=

Timberlake Christian 48, Roanoke Valley Christian 37

VHSL Class 5=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Hampton 56, Kempsville 47

Princess Anne 70, Norview 34

VHSL Class 6=

Region C=

Semifinal=

T.C. Williams 58, W.T. Woodson 33

Woodbridge 50, West Springfield 42

VHSL Class 3=

Region D=

Semifinal=

Magna Vista 56, Christiansburg 52

VHSL Class 2=

Region B=

Championship=

Strasburg 50, Page County 45

Region C=

Semifinal=

Floyd County 48, Gretna 47

Region D=

Championship=

Central Wise 49, Ridgeview 46

VHSL Class 1=

Region A=

Championship=

Surry County 58, West Point 19

Region B=

Championship=

Riverheads 52, Altavista 33

Region C=

Championship=

Parry McCluer 59, Galax 46

Region D=

Championship=

Honaker 51, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

