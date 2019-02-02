Saturday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Chad Hall to wide receivers coach. Named Ken Dorsey quarterbacks coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Ottawa F Zack Smith and Tampa Bay F Nikita Kucherov $5,000 each for rough play during separate games on Feb. 1.

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed F Remi Elie on waivers.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Rinat Valiev from Stockton (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Placed D Martin Marincin on waivers.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Jean-Sebastien Dea two games for his actions in a Feb. 1 game against Cleveland.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Greenville’s Dan Milan five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 1 game against Orlando. Suspended Maine’s Morgan Adams-Moisan three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 1 game at Manchester. Suspended Tulsa’s Charlie Sampair three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 1 game at at Toledo. Suspended Adirondack’s Matias Cleland two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 1 game against Reading. Fined South Carolina’s Josh Gratton an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 1 game at Kansas City.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA CITY — Announced the resignation of Kyle Blaser, men’s golf coach.

