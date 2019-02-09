Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Homer Bailey to a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms LHP Lucas Luetge and RHP Michael Kohn on minor league contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned OF Isaac Galloway outright to New Orleans (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Chris Truby minor league field coordinator; Darryl Robinson hitting coach, Steve Schrenk pitching coach and Gregg Legg coach of Lehigh Valley (IL); Shawn Williams manager, Aaron Fultz pitching coach and Nelson Prada coach of Reading (EL); Marty Malloy manager, Tyler Henson hitting coach and Brad Bergesen pitching coach of Clearwater (FSL); Mike Micucci manager, Christian Marrero hitting coach, Adam Godwin positional coach and Matt Hockenberry pitching coach of Lakewood (SAL); Joel McKeithan hitting coach of Williamsport (NYP); Kevin Martir development coach of the GCL Phillies East; Milver Reyes manager, Bruce Billings pitching coach, Harold Garcia development coach and Bobby Wernes coach of the GCL Phillies West; Russ Steinhorn assistant minor league hitting coordinator; Juan Castro minor league infield coordinator; and Ed Lucas and Rob Segedin minor league player information assistants.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams from Erie (NBAGL).

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived F Michael Beasley.

NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded the returning player rights to F Jamel Artis to Grand Rapids for the returning player rights to G Ray McCallum.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Brooks Reed to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Kevin Boyle from San Diego (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Haydn Fleury to Charllotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Trevor Lewis from injured reserve.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded D David Schlemko and C Byron Froese to Philadelphia for F Dale Weise and D Christian Folin. Waived D Karl Alzner.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Miles Wood on injured reserve. Activated F Joey Anderson from injured reserve. Recalled F Nick Lappin and D Ryan Murphy from Binghamton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Chris Butler from San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned F Cliff Pu to Florida (ECHL). Recalled F Steven Lorentz from Florida (ECHL).

COLLEGE

COLUMBIA (MO.) — Named associate athletic director for media relations and compliance Cindy Potter intermin athletic director. Promoted associate head men’s basketball coach Tomas Brock to head coach.

