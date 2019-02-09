Listen Live Sports

Saturday's Sports Transactions

February 9, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Matt Joyce and RHP Alex Wilson on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Homer Bailey on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Lucas Duda and INF Adam Rosales to minor league contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms LHP Lucas Luetge and RHP Michael Kohn on minor league contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned OF Isaac Galloway outright to New Orleans (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Chris Truby minor league field coordinator; Darryl Robinson hitting coach, Steve Schrenk pitching coach and Gregg Legg coach of Lehigh Valley (IL); Shawn Williams manager, Aaron Fultz pitching coach and Nelson Prada coach of Reading (EL); Marty Malloy manager, Tyler Henson hitting coach and Brad Bergesen pitching coach of Clearwater (FSL); Mike Micucci manager, Christian Marrero hitting coach, Adam Godwin positional coach and Matt Hockenberry pitching coach of Lakewood (SAL); Joel McKeithan hitting coach of Williamsport (NYP); Kevin Martir development coach of the GCL Phillies East; Milver Reyes manager, Bruce Billings pitching coach, Harold Garcia development coach and Bobby Wernes coach of the GCL Phillies West; Russ Steinhorn assistant minor league hitting coordinator; Juan Castro minor league infield coordinator; and Ed Lucas and Rob Segedin minor league player information assistants.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams from Erie (NBAGL).

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Wayne Ellington. Waived G Henry Ellenson.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived F Michael Beasley.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired G Kevin Olekaibe from Westchester (NBAGL). Waived G Tyrius Walker.

NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded the returning player rights to F Jamel Artis to Grand Rapids for the returning player rights to G Ray McCallum.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Brooks Reed to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Kevin Boyle from San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Rinat Valiev to Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Haydn Fleury to Charlotte (AHL). Assigned F Cliff Pu from Charlotte to Florida (ECHL). Recalled F Steven Lorentz from Florida to Charlotte.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Trevor Lewis from injured reserve.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded D David Schlemko and C Byron Froese to Philadelphia for F Dale Weise and D Christian Folin. Waived D Karl Alzner.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Miles Wood on injured reserve. Activated F Joey Anderson from injured reserve. Recalled F Nick Lappin and D Ryan Murphy from Binghamton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Chris Butler from San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned G Branden Komm to Reading (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned G Ken Appleby to Jacksonville (ECHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Loaned D Logan Roe to Manitoba (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Brian Morgan off waivers from Florida.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Denis Tsaruk.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Sam Barnett as emergency backup.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Nic Pierog to Providence (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Added G Zach Aluardado as emergency backup.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Joey Roberts as emergency backup.

WICHITA THUNDER — Added G Nate Mahle as emergency backup.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Waived M Chris McCann.

COLLEGE

COLUMBIA (MO.) — Named associate athletic director for media relations and compliance Cindy Potter intermin athletic director. Promoted associate head men’s basketball coach Tomas Brock to head coach.

