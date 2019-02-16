Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s Sports Transactions

February 16, 2019 11:10 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Lou Marson manager, Pat Rice pitching coach and Brian Betancourth hitting coach of Salt Lake (PCL); David Newhan manager, Jairo Cuevas pitching coach, Matt Spring hitting coach and Dylan Mazzo defensive coach of Mobile (SL); Michael Wuertz pitching coach, Derek Florko hitting coach and Todd Cunningham defensive coach of Inland Empire (Cal); Will Bradley hitting coach of Burlington (MWL); Jack Santora manager, Brian Garman and Tanner Reklaitis pitching coaches and Ryan Sebra and Casey Shaw hitting coaches of Orem (Pioneer); and Dave Stapleton manager, Tyler Anderson and Jon Watson pitching coaches and Daniel Ortega and Tyler Jeske hitting coaches of the AZL Angels.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed C Adam Moore to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP John Axford on a minor league contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Jay Jackson to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB DJ Lalama.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Matiss Kivlenieks from Cleveland (AHL) to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Filip Hronek from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Matt Roy from Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned F Andrew Ladd and D Thomas Hickey to Bridgeport (AHL) for conditioning.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Sammy Blais from San Antonio (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Acquired C Ryan Spooner from Edmonton for C Sam Gagner.

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Brett McKenzie from Atlanta (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled D Travis Brown from Wichita (ECHL).

ECHL

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released D Alex Adams. Signed F Jesse Schwartz.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Keegan Asmundson.

WICHITA WINGS — Released G Marty Magers as emergency backup. Added G Tyler Tilton as emergency backup.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Loaned D Logan Gdula to Phoenix (USL) for the 2019 season.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Chase Gasper and F Hassani Dotson.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed MF Andrew Lubahn.

