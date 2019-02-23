Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Ervin Santana and OF Preston Tucker on minor league contracts.
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed INF Jose Iglesias to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Claimed SS Hanser Alberto off waivers from Baltimore.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed OF Jose Martinez to a two-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Jake Barrett for assignment.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated C Jordan Staal from injured reserve.
DALLAS STARS — Traded D Connor Garrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick to New Jersey for D Ben Lovejoy.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Harris Sateri to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded F CJ Sapong to Chicago for general and targeted allocation money.
