Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Ervin Santana and OF Preston Tucker on minor league contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Tyler Clippard to a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Josh Harrison on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Joe Bohringer to assistant general manager.
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed INF Jose Iglesias to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Claimed SS Hanser Alberto off waivers from Baltimore.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed OF Jose Martinez to a two-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Jake Barrett for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Houston G James Harden $25,000 for public criticism of officiating.
USGA — Elected Mark Newell president.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated C Jordan Staal from injured reserve.
DALLAS STARS — Traded D Connor Garrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick to New Jersey for D Ben Lovejoy. Assigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Harris Sateri to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Jeff Taylor from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Sam Jardine from Newfoundland (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled F Cam Brown from Wheeling (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Rapid City coach Daniel Tetrault three games.
BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Stefano Pezzetta.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released G Josh Taylor as emergency backup.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Loaned F Jared VanWormer to Colorado (AHL).
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Traded D Eric Schurhamer and F Zeb Knutson to Indy.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released G Derick Burton as emergency backup.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded F CJ Sapong to Chicago for general and targeted allocation money.
