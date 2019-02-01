Listen Live Sports

Saudi International Leading Scores

February 1, 2019 7:05 pm
 
Friday
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
Second Round
Dustin Johnson, United States 68-61—129
Li Haotong, China 67-65—132
Zander Lombard, South Africa 65-67—132
Scott Hend, Australia 70-63—133
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 67-66—133
Chris Paisley, England 66-68—134
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-67—134
Richard Sterne, South Africa 66-68—134
Alexander Levy, France 69-65—134
Jake McLeod, Australia 65-70—135
Ian Poulter, England 68-67—135
Justin Walters, South Africa 66-70—136
Gavin Green, Malaysia 68-68—136
Victor Perez, France 66-70—136
Bryson Dechambeau, United States 68-68—136
Liam Johnston, Scotland 70-66—136
Yusaku Miyazato, Japan 71-65—136
Also
Patrick Reed, United States 67-71—138
David Lipsky, United States 71-67—138
Brooks Koepka, United States 69-70—139
Sergio Garcia, Spain 69-70—139
Missed the Cut
Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-70—141
Sean Crocker, United States 72-69—141
Justin Rose, England 70-72—142
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 68-74—142
Ernie Els, Spain 70-73—143

