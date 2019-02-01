Saudi International Leading Scores

|Friday
|At Royal Greens Golf & CC
|King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|Purse: $3.5 million
|Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|68-61—129
|Li Haotong, China
|67-65—132
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|65-67—132
|Scott Hend, Australia
|70-63—133
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|67-66—133
|Chris Paisley, England
|66-68—134
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|67-67—134
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|66-68—134
|Alexander Levy, France
|69-65—134
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|65-70—135
|Ian Poulter, England
|68-67—135
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|66-70—136
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|68-68—136
|Victor Perez, France
|66-70—136
|Bryson Dechambeau, United States
|68-68—136
|Liam Johnston, Scotland
|70-66—136
|Yusaku Miyazato, Japan
|71-65—136
|Also
|Patrick Reed, United States
|67-71—138
|David Lipsky, United States
|71-67—138
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|69-70—139
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|69-70—139
|Missed the Cut
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|71-70—141
|Sean Crocker, United States
|72-69—141
|Justin Rose, England
|70-72—142
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|68-74—142
|Ernie Els, Spain
|70-73—143
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.