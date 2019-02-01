Saudi International Leading Scores

Friday At Royal Greens Golf & CC King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70 Second Round Dustin Johnson, United States 68-61—129 Li Haotong, China 67-65—132 Zander Lombard, South Africa 65-67—132 Scott Hend, Australia 70-63—133 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 67-66—133 Chris Paisley, England 66-68—134 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-67—134 Richard Sterne, South Africa 66-68—134 Alexander Levy, France 69-65—134 Jake McLeod, Australia 65-70—135 Ian Poulter, England 68-67—135 Justin Walters, South Africa 66-70—136 Gavin Green, Malaysia 68-68—136 Victor Perez, France 66-70—136 Bryson Dechambeau, United States 68-68—136 Liam Johnston, Scotland 70-66—136 Yusaku Miyazato, Japan 71-65—136 Also Patrick Reed, United States 67-71—138 David Lipsky, United States 71-67—138 Brooks Koepka, United States 69-70—139 Sergio Garcia, Spain 69-70—139 Missed the Cut Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-70—141 Sean Crocker, United States 72-69—141 Justin Rose, England 70-72—142 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 68-74—142 Ernie Els, Spain 70-73—143

