Saudi International Leading Scores

February 2, 2019 1:19 pm
 
Saturday
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
Third Round
Li Haotong, China 67-65-62—194
Dustin Johnson, United States 68-61-65—194
Tom Lewis, England 71-66-62—199
Alexander Levy, France 69-65-67—201
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-67-67—201
Scott Hend, Australia 70-63-69—202
Zander Lombard, South Africa 65-67-70—202
Ross Fischer, England 65-72-65—202
Joachim Hansen, Denmark 67-70-65—202
Lee Min Woo, Australia 69-70-63—202
Gavin Green, Malaysia 68-68-67—203
Ian Poulter, England 68-67-68—203
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 69-71-63—203
Shaun Norris, South Africa 66-73-64—203
Also
Bryson Dechambeau, United States 68-68-68—204
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 63-74-69—206
David Lipsky, United States 71-67-69—207
Patrick Reed, United States 67-71-72—210
Brooks Koepka, United States 69-70-74—213

