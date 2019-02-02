Saudi International Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At Royal Greens Golf & CC
|King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|Purse: $3.5 million
|Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Li Haotong, China
|67-65-62—194
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|68-61-65—194
|Tom Lewis, England
|71-66-62—199
|Alexander Levy, France
|69-65-67—201
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|67-67-67—201
|Scott Hend, Australia
|70-63-69—202
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|65-67-70—202
|Ross Fischer, England
|65-72-65—202
|Joachim Hansen, Denmark
|67-70-65—202
|Lee Min Woo, Australia
|69-70-63—202
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|68-68-67—203
|Ian Poulter, England
|68-67-68—203
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|69-71-63—203
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|66-73-64—203
|Also
|Bryson Dechambeau, United States
|68-68-68—204
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|63-74-69—206
|David Lipsky, United States
|71-67-69—207
|Patrick Reed, United States
|67-71-72—210
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|69-70-74—213
