Saudi International Leading Scores

February 3, 2019 10:37 am
 
Sunday
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
Final
Dustin Johnson, United States 68-61-65-67—261
Li Haotong, China 67-65-62-69—263
Tom Lewis, England 71-66-62-65—264
Lee Min Woo, Australia 69-70-63-63—265
Alexander Levy, France 69-65-67-65—266
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 66-71-69-63—269
Bryson Dechambeau, United States 68-68-68-65—269
Ian Poulter, England 68-67-68-66—269
Scott Hend, Australia 70-63-69-67—269
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-67-67-68—269
Justin Harding, South Africa 65-72-70-63—270
Gavin Green, Malaysia 68-68-67-67—270
Bradley Dredge, Wales 67-70-72-62—271
Victor Perez, France 66-70-71-64—271
Richard Sterne, South Africa 66-68-70-67—271
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 69-71-63-68—271
Ross Fischer, England 65-72-65-69—271
Victor Dubuisson, France 72-65-69-66—272
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 67-71-67-67—272
Renato Paratore, Italy 65-74-65-68—272
Zander Lombard, South Africa 65-67-70-70—272
Also
David Lipsky, United States 71-67-69-67—274
Patrick Reed, United States 67-71-72-71—281
Brooks Koepka, United States 69-70-74-69—282

