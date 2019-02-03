Saudi International Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At Royal Greens Golf & CC
|King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|Purse: $3.5 million
|Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
|Final
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|68-61-65-67—261
|Li Haotong, China
|67-65-62-69—263
|Tom Lewis, England
|71-66-62-65—264
|Lee Min Woo, Australia
|69-70-63-63—265
|Alexander Levy, France
|69-65-67-65—266
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|66-71-69-63—269
|Bryson Dechambeau, United States
|68-68-68-65—269
|Ian Poulter, England
|68-67-68-66—269
|Scott Hend, Australia
|70-63-69-67—269
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|67-67-67-68—269
|Justin Harding, South Africa 65-72-70-63—270
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|68-68-67-67—270
|Bradley Dredge, Wales
|67-70-72-62—271
|Victor Perez, France
|66-70-71-64—271
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|66-68-70-67—271
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|69-71-63-68—271
|Ross Fischer, England
|65-72-65-69—271
|Victor Dubuisson, France
|72-65-69-66—272
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|67-71-67-67—272
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|65-74-65-68—272
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|65-67-70-70—272
|Also
|David Lipsky, United States
|71-67-69-67—274
|Patrick Reed, United States
|67-71-72-71—281
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|69-70-74-69—282
