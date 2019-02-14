Savage leads Western Kentucky over Middle Tennessee 71-63

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jared Savage tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Western Kentucky to a 71-63 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

Josh Anderson had 17 points and seven rebounds for Western Kentucky (16-10, 9-4 Conference USA), which won its fifth straight game. Charles Bassey added 13 points and four blocks. Lamonte Bearden had 11 points and eight assists for the home team.

Donovan Sims had 18 points for the Blue Raiders (8-18, 5-8). Reggie Scurry added 16 points and eight rebounds. Antonio Green had 14 points and six rebounds.

Western Kentucky finishes out the regular season against UAB at home on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee finishes out the regular season against Marshall on the road on Saturday.

