Savannah State holds off Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-63

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Zach Sellers scored 19 points, Zaquavian Smith added 15 and Savannah State beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-63 on Monday night.

Savannah State was ahead 62-52, its largest advantage of the game, with just under five minutes left, but UMES got within 64-61 two minutes later.

SSU made its first nine free throws before missing three straight late to let UMES back in it. But Sellers made two straight to seal it with 11.4 remaining, making it 67-63.

Jaquan Dotson had a game-high 12 rebounds and Romani Hansen scored 11 for Savannah State (7-15, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). The Tigers made 10 3-pointers and 12 free throws.

Advertisement

It was tied at 29 at halftime and the game finished with 14 lead changes.

Bryan Urrutia led UMES (4-21, 2-8) with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Ryan Andino scored 11 and Ahmad Frost added 10 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.