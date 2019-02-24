Savannah State, NC A&T meet in conference play

Savannah State (10-17, 7-6) vs. NC A&T (15-12, 10-3)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T hosts Savannah State in a MEAC matchup. Each team last saw action on Saturday. NC A&T won at home over South Carolina State 63-62, while Savannah State came up short in a 78-69 game at NC Central.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Tigers have been led by juniors Jaquan Dotson and Zach Sellers. Dotson has averaged 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while Sellers has put up 12.6 points and 4.4 assists per game. The Aggies have been anchored by Ibrahim Sylla and Kameron Langley, who have combined to score 15.3 points per outing.

DOMINANT DOTSON: Dotson has connected on 30.1 percent of the 173 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: NC A&T is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 10-12 when fewer than four Aggies players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: NC A&T has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 60.3.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Savannah State offense has averaged 78.5 possessions per game, the third-most in Division I. NC A&T has not been as uptempo as the Tigers and is averaging only 67.6 possessions per game (ranked 262nd, nationally).

