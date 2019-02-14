SC St. looks for home win vs BCU

Bethune-Cookman (11-14, 6-5) vs. South Carolina State (6-20, 4-6)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State looks for its fifth straight win over Bethune-Cookman at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. The last victory for the Wildcats at South Carolina State was a 60-52 win on Jan. 19, 2013.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bethune-Cookman’s Malik Maitland, Shawntrez Davis and Dondre Duffus have collectively scored 36 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Wildcats have scored 74.4 points per game and allowed 69.7 points per game against MEAC opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 67.6 points scored and 78.5 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Maitland has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Bethune-Cookman field goals over the last five games. Maitland has accounted for 23 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-8 when they score 68 points or fewer and 11-6 when they exceed 68 points. The Bulldogs are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 6-6 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Bethune-Cookman has lost its last three road games, scoring 76.7 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Bethune-Cookman defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40.2 percent, the 26th-best mark in the country. South Carolina State has allowed opponents to shoot 48.3 percent from the field through 26 games (ranked 343rd).

