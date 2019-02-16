Listen Live Sports

Schwartzman overcomes Thiem to reach Buenos Aires final

February 16, 2019 5:25 pm
 
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman saved a match point to knock out defending champion Dominic Thiem and reach the Argentina Open final on Saturday.

Schwartzman, down 4-2 in the second and third sets, saved the match point at 6-5 in the third with a forehand winner, forcing a tiebreaker. Schwartzman won it to prevail 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in 2 ½ hours on the outdoor clay.

The top-seeded Thiem lost for the first time in 12 matches in Buenos Aires.

In his hometown final, Schwartzman will face Marco Cecchinato of Italy. Both will play for their third career titles.

Cecchinato beat Guido Pella of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 without facing a break point.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

