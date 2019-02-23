Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Schwieger scores 20 to carry Princeton over Columbia 79-61

February 23, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Schwieger had 20 points as Princeton beat Columbia 79-61 on Saturday night.

Myles Stephens had 15 points for Princeton (15-8, 7-3 Ivy League). Jerome Desrosiers added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Gabe Stefanini had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (7-17, 2-8). Patrick Tape added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Quinton Adlesh had 11 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Lions for the season. Princeton defeated Columbia 55-43 on Feb. 1. Princeton faces Dartmouth on the road on Friday. Columbia faces Brown on the road on Friday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.