The Associated Press
 
Scotland to host first multi-discipline cycling worlds

February 8, 2019 10:18 am
 
AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Cycling Union says it picked Scotland to host the first combined world championships in 13 disciplines in 2023.

Glasgow will host most events over a two-week period in August featuring road and track races, plus mountain bike, BMX and para-cycling.

The UCI will gather the world championships together every fourth year in the season before an Olympics.

The governing body says “over several weeks, the host city and/or region will become the true cycling capital of the world.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

