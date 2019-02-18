Listen Live Sports

Scott leads Mississippi Valley St. over Southern U. 70-59

February 18, 2019 11:38 pm
 
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Dante Scott had 27 points as Mississippi Valley State beat Southern 70-59 on Monday night.

Scott hit 11 of 12 free throws. He added nine rebounds.

Gregory Jones-Rollins had 13 points for Mississippi Valley State (5-22, 3-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Emmanuel Ejeh added 14 rebounds.

Jordan Evans, who led the Delta Devils in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, was held to only six points (2 of 10).

Alex Ennis had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars (4-22, 3-10). DeRias Johnson added 13 points. Osa Wilson had seven rebounds.

Sidney Umude, the Jaguars’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, was held to six points (3 of 10).

The Delta Devils evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 80-56 on Jan. 21. Mississippi Valley State matches up against Prairie View on the road on Saturday. Southern takes on Alabama A&M at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

