Scott lifts Florida Gulf Coast over Kennesaw State 78-56

February 23, 2019 10:04 pm
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Scott came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Florida Gulf Coast to a 78-56 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday night, the Eagles’ seventh straight home victory.

Dinero Mercurius had 14 points for Florida Gulf Coast (13-17, 8-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Christian Carlyle added 12 points. Troy Baxter Jr. had 12 points for the home team.

The Owls’ 29.2 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Florida Gulf Coast opponent this season.

Bryson Lockley had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Owls (5-24, 2-12), who have now lost four consecutive games. Danny Lewis added 13 points. Tyler Hooker had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Owls for the season. Florida Gulf Coast defeated Kennesaw State 72-59 on Jan. 19. Florida Gulf Coast finishes out the regular season against Jacksonville on the road on Friday. Kennesaw State matches up against Liberty on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

