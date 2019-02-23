Listen Live Sports

Scottie lifts Air Force over San Jose St. 82-68

February 23, 2019 6:52 pm
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Lavelle Scottie had 25 points as Air Force beat San Jose State 82-68 on Saturday.

Chris Joyce had 15 points and six rebounds for Air Force (12-15, 7-8 Mountain West Conference). Caleb Morris added 15 points. Ryan Swan had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the hosts.

Michael Steadman had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Spartans (3-23, 0-14), who have now lost 17 consecutive games. Brian Rodriguez-Flores added 12 points. Seneca Knight had 12 points.

The Falcons improve to 2-0 against the Spartans this season. Air Force defeated San Jose State 73-71 on Jan. 26. Air Force plays Wyoming on the road next Saturday. San Jose State takes on New Mexico at home on Tuesday.

