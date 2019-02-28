Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seales leads North Dakota over Purdue Fort Wayne 88-82

February 28, 2019 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Cortez Seales had a career-high 32 points as North Dakota got past Purdue Fort Wayne 88-82 on Thursday night.

John Konchar had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Mastodons (17-13, 9-6 Summit League). Jarred Godfrey added 12 points. Matt Weir had 12 points.

The Fighting Hawks leveled the season series against the Mastodons with the win. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated North Dakota 84-73 on Dec. 29. North Dakota (12-16, 6-9) finishes out the regular season against South Dakota on the road on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne finishes out the regular season against North Dakota State at home on Saturday.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.