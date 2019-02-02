Sean McVay Coaching Record

|Regular Season
|Year Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|2017 L.A. Rams
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|2018 L.A. Rams
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|Total
|24
|8
|0
|.750
___
|Postseason
|Year Team
|W
|L
|Pct
|2017 L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|.000
|2018 L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|1.000
|Total
|2
|1
|.667
___
2017 — Lost wild card playoff against Atlanta 26-13.
2018 — Won divisional playoff against Dallas 30-22; Won NFC championship against New Orleans 26-23, OT.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.