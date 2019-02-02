Listen Live Sports

Sean McVay Coaching Record

February 2, 2019 2:04 pm
 
Regular Season
Year Team W L T Pct
2017 L.A. Rams 11 5 0 .688
2018 L.A. Rams 13 3 0 .813
Total 24 8 0 .750

Postseason
Year Team W L Pct
2017 L.A. Rams 0 1 .000
2018 L.A. Rams 2 0 1.000
Total 2 1 .667

2017 — Lost wild card playoff against Atlanta 26-13.

2018 — Won divisional playoff against Dallas 30-22; Won NFC championship against New Orleans 26-23, OT.

