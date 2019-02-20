Seattle looks to end streak vs UMKC

UMKC (10-16, 5-6) vs. Seattle (13-12, 1-9)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC looks to extend Seattle’s conference losing streak to five games. Seattle’s last WAC win came against the Chicago State Cougars 75-47 on Jan. 24. UMKC beat Cal State Bakersfield by eight in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Xavier Bishop is averaging 15.5 points to lead the way for the Kangaroos. Brandon McKissic is also a primary contributor, producing 10.9 points per game. The Redhawks have been led by Myles Carter, who is averaging 14.4 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Kangaroos have given up only 70.7 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 76.8 per game they gave up over 14 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Terrell Brown has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Kangaroos are 0-6 when they score 60 points or fewer and 10-10 when they exceed 60 points. The Redhawks are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 13-4 on the season, otherwise.

COMING UP SHORT: UMKC has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 60.7 points and allowing 76.7 points during those contests. Seattle has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 62 points while giving up 76.3.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Seattle has held opposing teams to only 40.9 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all WAC teams.

