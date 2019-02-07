Listen Live Sports

Seattle’s WAC matchup with Utah Valley postponed due to snow

February 7, 2019 8:23 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s WAC matchup against Utah Valley scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to a winter storm expected to hit the Seattle area.

Seattle University announced Thursday it was closing the campus beginning midday Friday and cancelling all events through Saturday. The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 26.

Utah Valley is currently fourth in the conference standings but two games out of first place. Seattle is 1-7 in conference play.

