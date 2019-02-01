Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
SEC announces average payouts of $43.1 million per school

February 1, 2019 12:00 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Each of the Southeastern Conference’s 14 members received an average of slightly over $43.1 million in revenue distribution from the league office during the 2017-18 fiscal year.

That figure announced Friday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey excludes bowl money retained by participants.

Sankey said the 14 schools divided about $627.1 million in total revenue. That includes $604.1 million distributed from the league office as well as $23 million that was retained by schools that participated in 2017-18 bowl games to offset travel and other bowl-related expenses.

The total distribution amount comes from revenue generated from television contracts, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football championship game, the SEC men’s basketball tournament, NCAA championships and a supplemental surplus fund. Last year each school received about $40.9 million.

