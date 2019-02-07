Listen Live Sports

SEC coaches pick Vanderbilt to win league baseball title

February 7, 2019 4:29 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt is the preseason favorite to win the Southeastern Conference baseball title.

League coaches picked the Commodores to win the Eastern Division and LSU to take the West in results released Thursday.

Vandy received six first-place votes, one more than the Tigers. Florida picked up two and Arkansas also received a first-place vote.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

The regular season begins on Feb. 15.

Arkansas had a league-best four players picked to earn first-team All-SEC honors, including shortstop Casey Martin, outfielders Heston Kjerstad and Dominic Fletcher and relief pitcher Matt Cronin.

The SEC led the nation with 10 selections to the NCAA Baseball Tournament last season. Six of them advanced to the Super Regionals and three went to the College World Series.

