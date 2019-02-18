Senators-Blackhawks Sum

Ottawa 4 1 2—7 Chicago 5 2 1—8

First Period_1, Ottawa, Ryan 13 (Duchene, Dzingel), 2:06 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Balcers 3 (Boedker, Tierney), 2:40. 3, Chicago, DeBrincat 30 (Kane, Toews), 3:54 (pp). 4, Chicago, DeBrincat 31 (Kahun, Strome), 5:07. 5, Ottawa, White 12, 7:55. 6, Chicago, Kane 36 (Keith), 12:36. 7, Chicago, Strome 15 (Keith), 13:22. 8, Chicago, Saad 20 (Sikura, Anisimov), 14:53. 9, Ottawa, Stone 28 (Tkachuk, White), 17:46.

Second Period_10, Ottawa, White 13 (Tkachuk, Stone), 1:32. 11, Chicago, DeBrincat 32 (Strome), 8:19. 12, Chicago, Forsling 3 (DeBrincat, Saad), 10:31.

Third Period_13, Chicago, Toews 28 (DeBrincat, Kane), 3:51 (pp). 14, Ottawa, Chabot 12 (Ceci, Duchene), 9:01. 15, Ottawa, Chabot 13 (Pageau, Paajarvi), 14:43.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 16-12-10_38. Chicago 15-16-11_42.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 3; Chicago 2 of 4.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 14-17-3 (30 shots-26 saves), Nilsson 10-14-1 (12-8). Chicago, Delia 6-3-3 (10-7), Ward 12-9-4 (28-24).

T_2:33.

Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Mark Shewchyk.

