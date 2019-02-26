Listen Live Sports

Senators-Capitals Sum

February 26, 2019 10:18 pm
 
Ottawa 2 0 0—2
Washington 2 4 1—7

First Period_1, Ottawa, Lindberg 5 (Paajarvi, Gibbons), 3:16. 2, Ottawa, Duclair 12 (Ceci, Jaros), 7:10 (pp). 3, Washington, Wilson 18 (Ovechkin, Kuznetsov), 16:57. 4, Washington, Eller 8 (Connolly, Orlov), 17:50.

Second Period_5, Washington, Carlson 10 (Backstrom), 2:38 (pp). 6, Washington, Oshie 19 (Orpik, Backstrom), 6:29. 7, Washington, Connolly 16 (Eller, Burakovsky), 9:05. 8, Washington, Oshie 20 (Vrana, Orlov), 10:33.

Third Period_9, Washington, Kuznetsov 17 (Wilson, Ovechkin), 0:17.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 13-5-5_23. Washington 9-17-11_37.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 1; Washington 1 of 1.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 14-20-3 (13 shots-12 saves), Nilsson 10-16-1 (24-18). Washington, Holtby 22-16-4 (23-21).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:27.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Tim Nowak.

