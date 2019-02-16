Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Senators-Jets Sum

February 16, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Ottawa 1 1 1 1—4
Winnipeg 2 0 1 0—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Stone 27 (Duchene, Tkachuk), 1:38 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Tanev 13 (Lowry), 2:56 (sh). 3, Winnipeg, Myers 6 (Tanev), 5:33 (sh).

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Balcers 2 (Jaros, Dzingel), 13:53 (pp).

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Duchene 27 (Stone, Ryan), 0:47 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Myers 7 (Little, Roslovic), 14:01.

Overtime_7, Ottawa, Dzingel 22 (Jaros, Tierney), 3:44.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 13-14-10-4_41. Winnipeg 8-8-9-1_26.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 3 of 7; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 10-14-1 (26 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 10-3-2 (41-37).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:32.

Referees_Brad Meier, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.